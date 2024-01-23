Welcome to the latest edition of The Property Round!

As we embark on 2024, the echoes of a volatile 2023 still linger. While the macro-economic climate remains cautious in the short to medium term, we can find solace in stabilising valuations and a glimmer of hope for calmer waters ahead.

This edition unpacks key topics shaping the property landscape, with contributions from industry leaders, John Forbes, Richard Clutterbuck, Matt Karagul and Jonathan Jex, as well as our in-house property experts.

A few of the insights you can expect:

UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements Construction Industry Scheme update Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 Solving short-term finance needs with bridging finance Commercial Property Standard Enquiries

Whether you're a seasoned investor or new to the market, this edition will equip you with actionable insights and relevant information.

To view the full article please click https://www.geraldedelman.com/insights/the-property-round-january-2024/ here.

