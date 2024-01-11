Guidance for owners, occupiers and lenders of affected buildings

A number of months have passed since the issues surrounding the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) were brought into sharp focus, with hundreds of public buildings being affected by the considerable safety risks posed by the historic use of RAAC in their construction. Whilst media attention has focused on schools, RAAC was used in a range of building types, both public and private sector. Those who own affected buildings are now in the process of identifying safety risks and assessing the responsibility for their remediation.

Together with experts from our health and safety litigation and construction teams, we have prepared a detailed briefing on the key legal considerations for owners, occupiers and lenders with interests in buildings where RAAC features. We explore the duties that fall on those responsible for the building under health and safety legislation, the ability to bring claims against contractors and consultants and examine the contractual responsibilities for repair as between landlord and tenant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.