Having bid farewell to what was a tricky year in the real estate market in 2023, we are turning our mind to things that might help get the market moving again in 2024. We're pleased to release our latest podcast featuring Jeremy Walden, our Real Estate Managing Partner, Sebastian Taylor, a partner in our London Real Estate team and Adam Regan, Head of Real Estate at HWF Partners, an independent advisor and broker of transactional and tax risk insurance. In this episode, Jeremy, Seb and Adam discuss the increasing popularity of synthetic warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance in real estate transactions, particularly when dealing with distressed assets. We consider the differences between synthetic and traditional W&I insurance products and the impact that the use of synthetic W&I insurance can have on aspects of a real estate transaction, such as the due diligence process and impacts on timing.

With more distressed assets potentially coming to market in the coming months, we hope that this discussion provides some useful insights. If this podcast has piqued your interest in synthetic W&I, this helpful briefing prepared by HWF Partners provides some further detail on the product and its capabilities. HWF Partners have also kindly shared with us their recently released claims study of the European W&I insurance market; the first true independent study of its kind, based on anonymised and aggregated data taken from 16 leading insurers in the European transactional risk market.

