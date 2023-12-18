Moving house during the festive season can be both exciting and challenging. Amidst the holiday cheer, there will be important legal considerations to ensure that you have your keys to your new home before Christmas.

Here are a few of Ellisons tips and tricks for a house move over Christmas:

1. Firstly, a clear line of communication between you and the solicitor is vital to accessing the key to your home in time for Christmas Day. From the outset, ensure you give your solicitor as much information and documentation that you have so that they can prepare for any issues that may stunt the process. This organisation from our clients is what helps shorten the time between you and your new home. Throughout the transaction the solicitor will contact you to gain information or sign documents.

2. Amongst shopping for presents, we advise that you are as accessible as possible to help the solicitor in the lead up to completion. This will not only help with the speed of the matter but will also ensure that your solicitor is able to update you at key stages of the transaction.

3. When moving during the festive period, please ensure that you allow extra time for postage when sending back important legal documents.

4. Once the exchange of contracts has taken place, you are almost there! This is a formality which legally binds both parties to complete the transaction on a specific day. If you haven't already, the best idea is for you to arrange your moving vehicle, order your new furniture on this date and of course book this as holiday from work.

While moving house is stressful at anytime of the year, the festive season can add further challenges to your move. Our team of experienced Conveyancers will give the help and guidance you need to avoid the pitfalls and ensure the transaction goes smoothly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.