2023 has been a year marked by high inflation and high borrowing costs, which have increased prices and caused uncertainty in the real estate market. Meanwhile, the Government has kept Parliament busy with a range of new legislation, much of which affects the built environment and investment into it. ESG considerations are high on the agenda for investors and occupiers alike and thoughts have turned to the election some time in 2024. In this context, we count down with you into the festive season and present twelve insights for the UK's real estate sectors.

Day 1: Looking back at 2023 – did you miss anything?
Day 2: Corporate law reform and the real estate sector
Day 3: Biodiversity net gain
Day 4: The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and the UK Sustainable Disclosure Regulations
Day 5: The Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023
Day 6: Catching up on leasehold reform
Day 7: The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill
Day 8: Building safety
Day 9: Energy efficiency in buildings: where are we?
Day 10: ESG litigation and the real estate sector
Day 11: Real estate tax in 2024
Day 12: What's ahead for 2024? A timeline

