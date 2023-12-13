2023 has been a year marked by high inflation and high borrowing costs, which have increased prices and caused uncertainty in the real estate market. Meanwhile, the Government has kept Parliament busy with a range of new legislation, much of which affects the built environment and investment into it. ESG considerations are high on the agenda for investors and occupiers alike and thoughts have turned to the election some time in 2024. In this context, we count down with you into the festive season and present twelve insights for the UK's real estate sectors.

