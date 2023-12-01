The Real Estate team at Gowling WLG has advised LandsecU+I on the sale of the Morden Wharf development in the Royal Borough of Greenwich to Galliard Homes and Singapore-based City Developments Limited which will deliver 1,500 new homes.

Galliard and City Developments Limited have entered into a joint venture to acquire the 13.8-acre Morden Wharf development from LandsecU+I and Morden College which will be a landmark south-east London regeneration scheme.

The Morden Wharf development will include 186,000 sq. ft. of commercial floor space and 50,000 sq. ft. of retail, restaurant, community, and convenience spaces. The development includes a 275-metre riverside frontage with an enhanced Thames Path, and a 3.9-acre riverside park. In September 2022, LandsecU+I secured planning permission for the scheme which includes 12 residential blocks of up to 36-storeys overlooking the Thames.

Gowling WLG's real estate advisory team was led by partners Nick Mumby and Reena Patel, with support from principal associates Edmund Willis and Siobhan Doherty and associate Olivia Kyprianou. They were supported by Vicky Fowler (planning) and Philip Baker and Tarfa Ahmad (construction).

Nick Mumby commented: "We are delighted to have played a role in this major new regeneration scheme which will deliver much-needed housing to south east London and help to transform the area. We look forward to seeing the development come to fruition and benefit the local community by creating a new Greenwich quarter where both residents and businesses can thrive."

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

