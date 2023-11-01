When looking for your new home it can be a daunting and challenging experience. Looking at buying a new build property can help ease these challenges as it offers a number of practical and money-saving benefits.

Smaller Chains

One of the biggest challenges in any property transaction is that the chain can be a complex, often causing delays. When buying a new build, even if you have a sale attached to your purchase, there is no onward chain on the developer's side making the process a lot quicker and easier.

First Time Buyers

If you are a First Time Buyer, then with a new build, you benefit from being chain free, transactions for first time buyers have known to be turned around in as little as 2 weeks!

On top of this there are several schemes out there to assist you purchasing your first property such as the shared ownership scheme and discount market scheme. A developer may also include incentives to assist with the purchase of your dream home!

New Build Warranty

Each property is sold with a new build warranty through the likes of NHBC, Premier Guarantee, LABC and ICW all of which provide a range of protection after completion for the first 10 years as well as protecting your deposit at the point of the exchange of contracts. For the first two years the guarantee, offered by the builder, requires them to fix any defects and faults with the property and after this time, the guarantee covers any major structural defects only.

Energy Efficient

Many new builds now are a lot more energy efficient with 85% of new homes having an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B. This is because they include advanced heating systems, efficient insulation, smart technology, and brand-new appliances. This is not only better for the environment, but it also helps to reduce the cost of your bills.

Upgrades to the Properties

You might wonder if you should buy a new build property off-plan where the property has not yet been built, however this will allow you to personalize the property to your taste and needs. Often you will get to choose if you want to upgrade your kitchen, bathrooms and even flooring and add any extras that aren't included in the standard specification. If extras are chosen or ordered through the developers, their builders will install these for you so once you are handed the keys all you need to do is unpack leaving you more time to enjoy your new home.

Snagging

The customer care does not stop at completion. If you notice any small snags or have had a snagging survey, the developer will take care of this and liaise with you to arrange for any problems to be rectified at a time that suits you.

Recommended Solicitors

Most developers will have a panel of recommended solicitors. The recommended solicitors are experts at the sites they are paneled on which enables smooth and quick transactions. The sites are set up at the start of the site launching, meaning they can turn transactions where required as quick as possible. They are also able to offer reduced fees compared to open market transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.