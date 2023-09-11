As long ago as the 1960s British nationals were seeking a new life in Spain attracted by the sunny Mediterranean climate, breathing taking beaches as well as picturesque mountain regions. The vibrant lifestyle and affordable cost of living saw greater number of people relocating to Spain through the 1970s and 1980s. The latest data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE), the Spanish National Statistics Office, is that the total number of British citizens registered as living in Spain on 1 January 2016 is 296,600, that clearly does not include the British nationals who have assumed Spanish citizenship.

Buying a house and relocating to Spain can offer numerous benefits, Foreign nationals can buy property in Spain in the same way that Spanish nationals can, there are no restrictions. But there are different procedures for non-EU citizens when buying residential properties in Spain. Giambrone & Partners' highly experienced real estate lawyers can guide you through the procedure. Depending on your objectives, you should carefully weigh up your personal circumstances before taking such a significant step. Whether you are considering buying a holiday home to be let out to tourists, relocating to live and work in Spain, or retiring to Spain there are different things to take into account.

Giambrone & Partners' Spanish real estate lawyers have a wealth of experience covering all aspects of property purchase in Spain.

like to come along and find out all you need to know, please click here for more information.

Graziano Cecchetti a partner, points out "it is advised that a prospective purchaser makes preliminary enquires about the costs attached to the property such as the cadastral value of the property, which is comparable to the rateable value in the UK, so that you are fully informed before you start the buying process" Graziano further commented "across the self-governing regions in Spain there can be variations in the financial and regulatory rules between different areas. The costs may not vary very much but it is always better to be aware of the financial obligations, to avoid surprises at a later stage."

Initially a prospective purchaser must acquire a Número de Identification de Extranjero ("NIE"). This is a number that identifies the person wishing to buy a property and it must be added to all documentation connected with the purchase. Our lawyers can help you with the procedure involved in applying for and obtaining this number. Another requirement is the opening of a Spanish bank account which Giambrone & Partners can also assist you with.

Once you have successfully found a property you wish to buy our real estate lawyers can guide you through the process and a Contrato de Reserva, a reservation contract, can be drafted and signed by you as the buyer. This will secure the property, preventing any other purchasers from attempting to buy it. Our Spanish real estate lawyers can then scrutinise all the information available related to the property and make sure that:

That the seller is legally registered as the owner.

The seller is legally permitted to sell the property.

Establish whether there are financial liabilities against the property.

Ensure that there are no infringements of planning laws that are subject to legal proceedings.

Ensure that the property was built in accordance with the building regulations.

Should there have been any structural alterations carried out that they were subject to planning permission

Establish whether there are any unexpected or irregular restrictions against the property

Once it has been established that there are no breaches, debts or any other irregularities against the property, a Notary can be instructed to draw up the contract of sale and then issue the public deeds. The balance of the purchase price must be paid once the contract is signed.

If you plan to permanently relocate to Spain Giambrone & Partners' immigration lawyers can further assist you in obtaining the correct visa to allow you to do this. The two most suitable visas as follows:

A non-lucrative residency visa which is aimed at a person who does not intend to work and is financially independent. This visa can be renewed and after five years of residency, you can apply for permanent residency.

A Golden Visa is an alternative type of visa. It requires making one of the ranges of investments in Spain. One of the most common investments is the purchase of a mortgage-free residential property with a value over €500,000. You can gain permanent residency after five years and after ten years you can apply for Spanish citizenship.

If you intend to carry on working for your UK employer you can achieve this by way of a digital nomad visa which enables foreign nationals to work remotely in Spain. This option may restrict the areas in which you can buy property. Our immigration lawyers can help you navigate through your application.Giambrone & Partners' immigration lawyers have extensive experience in advising British citizens as to the

most appropriate type of visa for their purposes and assisting them with their applications and supporting documentation to enable them to gain residency visas and citizenship in Spain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.