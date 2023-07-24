The East of England has continued to see buoyant land prices, with the increase in values outstripping national averages according to research conducted by leading agents in the region.

While farmers remain the top purchaser of farmland, followed by lifestyle and investors, a relatively new player in the market has emerged- rewilding. There is no singular definition of rewilding. However, the Cambridge Dictionary defines rewilding as 'the process of protecting an environment and returning it to its natural state, for example by bringing back wild animals that used to live there'.

It should come as no surprise that this form of buyer has entered the market. The Government has shifted from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy to its Environmental Land Management Schemes (ELMS). The ELMS, which are a collection of programmes, grants and policies, has increased the focus on land use for environmental purposes. This has made rewilding a more financially attractive proposition than it may have been in the past.

Nevertheless, every piece of land is different. It is important that any party considering the purchase of land for rewilding, or another other reasons, seeks professional advice. Our expert Rural Affairs team can advise you through the process, including raising the required enquiries of any seller. If you are interested in selling, or leasing out, all or part of your land, we will also ensure that your interests are protected in the process.