In this podcast (recorded on 20 June 2023), Neil Kelly, Head of Construction at MacRoberts, is joined by Adjudicator and Barrister, Tony Bingham.

2023 marks 25 years since the coming into force of The Housing Grants, Construction & Regeneration Act 1996.

During this episode, Neil and Tony discuss:

The impact of the Act on the construction sector

The process of adjudication

Jurisdictional challenges

Use of legal and other experts

The impact of lawyers and claims consultants in adjudication

The quality of adjudicators

The psychology of the decision maker

The enforcement of adjudicator decisions

