We're delighted to announce the launch of 'A Practical Guide to Easements, Restrictive Covenants and Rights of Way' by Priya Gopal, published by Law Brief Publishing in June 2023.

This practical guide is intended for practitioners seeking to navigate disputes involving easements and restrictive covenants.

In the context of easements, this book addresses the creation of easements, liability, extinguishment of easements and remedies, with a particular focus on the issues that are most likely to be encountered in practice. Further, it also explores common freehold covenants, how these can be enforced, modified or discharged and the remedies available.

The guide provides insight into how the courts are likely to resolve such disputes and important points on evidence and procedure which will inform case preparation.

Contents

Chapter One - Rights of Way and Other Common Easements Chapter Two - Creation of Easements Chapter Three - Easements and Liability Chapter Four - Extinguishment of Easements Chapter Five - Common Freehold Covenants Chapter Six - Enforcement of Freehold Covenants Chapter Seven - Discharge and Modification of Restrictive Covenants Chapter Eight - Remedies

