Selling or buying a property can often be stressful. This stress is typically heightened due to the uncertainty surrounding timelines and the lack of control over when the completion will occur.

This is especially true in standard conveyancing processes where neither party is obligated to the transaction until contracts are exchanged.

Selling or buying a property at auction can quite sizeably decrease the timeline or at least provide more certainty as to when the exchange of contracts and completion will likely take place.

There are two methods of auction by which a property can be sold - a traditional action and a modern auction.

A traditional auction usually takes place in person at an auction house.

A legal pack containing the contract for sale, title documents, and property searches is made available for prospective buyers to consider before the auction day.

If a bid on the auction day is successful, contracts are exchanged when the hammer falls.

This means that the contract becomes contractually binding on the buyer and seller. The buyer will pay a deposit of 10% of the purchase price on the day.

From then, the buyer has 28 days to complete. If this deadline is missed, the seller can claim interest at the interest rate specified in the contract.

The seller can serve a notice to complete, which would usually afford the buyer an additional ten working days to complete before the seller can rescind the contract. If rescinded, the seller can keep the buyer's deposit before selling to another buyer.

However, we have seen contracts within legal packs drafted to heavily favour the seller.

This might include higher than normal interest rates or reduced time to complete after a notice to complete is served, down from 10 working days to 5 working days.

Given the consequences of failing to complete by the deadline and the short turnaround time, it is always advised to have a solicitor review the legal pack for you before bidding at the auction.

This is especially important because once contracts have been exchanged at the auction, you will have little opportunity to raise any enquiries with the seller or their solicitors about the title or property.

The contract usually contains a clause stating that the seller does not need to answer such enquiries.

Suppose there are any major defects with the title or property, even if it makes the property unmortgageable. In that case, the buyer has already committed to the purchase by the exchange of contracts.

The buyer will need to decide whether to continue to complete the purchase or withdraw from the purchase, losing their deposit.

Whilst buying a property via the traditional auction method can be attractive to buyers and sellers wanting the certainty of a quick sale, the risk for buyers can be high.

This method often attracts more experienced buyers or those buying in cash and, therefore, are not reliant upon having a mortgage in place.

Reducing Risk with Modern Auctions