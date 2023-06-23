We have a large practice dealing with purchases and sales of rural properties, farms, estates, fishing interests and forestry portfolios.

We've also built up a strong reputation for providing a consistently high-quality service with a commercial and pragmatic approach to the transaction.

This makes us trusted advisors to many individuals, landed estate owners and farming businesses across Scotland.

Along with our Private Wealth and Tax team, we can provide tax advice in connection with investment in land, and the disposal of interests.

As well as purchases and sales, we also advise on voluntary registration of complex titles, transfers of interest in property and conveyances into and out of businesses.

That wide range of experience means you will benefit from our team's specialist knowledge of the intricacies involved with purchasing and selling rural property and land.

