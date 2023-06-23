Looking to ensure a prosperous future for your rural business and diversify your offering?

We have extensive experience in advising clients on a broad range of rural diversification projects including:

Leisure and tourism, e.g. farm shops and restaurants, camping and holiday let accommodation, education & training facilities

Event and conference venues

Renewable energy including solar, wind, biomass and hydro

Telecoms

Carbon offsetting and carbon capture

Forestry

By getting us involved at the outset we can advise you on the key legal aspects of projects, including Agricultural Holdings legislation, planning matters, tax implications and securing finance.

We will always work seamlessly with your other professional advisors to ensure you are provided with the advice and options required to maximise a project's potential.

