Our network of Real Estate members stay up to date on how the market is being affected by inflation. They highlight where the opportunities are and what investors should be aware of, particularly in the rental market. They touch on any significant risks of real estate prices stagnating due to rising inflation vs declining GDP and how investors can protect themselves.

What this chapter covers:

How the real estate market is being affected by inflation across a series of jurisdictions.

The opportunities that real estate investors should be aware of in the rental market.

Exploring whether a jurisdiction poses any significant risk of real estate prices stagnating due to rising inflation vs. Declining GDP and how investors can protect themselves.

View the full publication 'Doing business in a rapidly changing world'. Skip to page 71 to read the Inflation chapter.

