Trust Registration Service: A UK Real Estate Guide
07 March 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
The scope of the UK's Trust Registration Service (TRS) has
recently been expanded to include an obligation on some of the more
commonly used UK real estate holding structures to register.
Non-compliance can result in penalties imposed by HMRC and may
cause issues for acquisition/disposal or lending transactions. In
this guide, the HSF team explore some of the common
FAQs in respect of how TRS applies to UK Real Estate and the steps
that should be taken to ensure compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
