The scope of the UK's Trust Registration Service (TRS) has recently been expanded to include an obligation on some of the more commonly used UK real estate holding structures to register. Non-compliance can result in penalties imposed by HMRC and may cause issues for acquisition/disposal or lending transactions. In this guide, the HSF team explore some of the common FAQs in respect of how TRS applies to UK Real Estate and the steps that should be taken to ensure compliance.

