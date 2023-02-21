Spain is a fantastic destination for British nationals to buy a holiday or retirement home. It has been a very popular destination for property purchase by British nationals for many years. The fabulous sunny climate and friendly environment draws people to relocate to Spain to enjoy the relaxed friendly lifestyle and Mediterranean cuisine.

Property Purchase

Foreign nationals can buy property in Spain in the same way that Spanish nationals can, there are no restrictions. But there are different procedures for non-EU citizens when buying residential properties in Spain. Giambrone & Partners' highly experienced real estate lawyers have had many years experience of assisting British citizens to buy property in Spain and can guide you through the process and be by your side every step of the way.

The process requires the prospective purchaser to obtain a Número de Identification de Extranjero ("NIE"). This is a number that identifies the person wishing to buy a property and it must be added to all documentation connected with the purchase. Our lawyers can help you with the procedure involved it getting this number. Another requirement is the opening of a Spanish bank account which Giambrone & Partners can also assist you with.

You can start searching for your ideal property while you are waiting for your bank account and NIE. Once you have been successful in finding a property that you would like to buy our lawyers can start the purchase process.

Graziano Cecchetti, a partner, pointed out "it is possible to make preliminary enquires about the costs attached to the property such as the cadastral value of the property, which is similar to the rateable value so that you are fully informed before you start the buying process" Gonzalo further mentioned "some of the regions in Spain are self-governing and there can be financial and regulatory differences in the between different area. The costs may not vary very much but it is always better to be aware of the financial obligations, especially if you are on a tight budget"

Once you have definitely decided on the property you would like to buy a Contrato de Reserva, a reservation contract, can be drafted and signed by you as the buyer. This will secure the property, preventing any other purchasers from attempting to buy.

Giambrone & Partners Spanish real estate lawyers will then examine all the information available related to the property and make sure that:

The property is legally registered as being owned by the sellers

The sellers are legally permitted to sell the property

Establish whether there are any debts or other financial liabilities against the property

Make sure that there are no infringements of planning laws that are subject to legal proceedings

Ensure that the property was built in accordance with the building regulations

Any alterations that have been carried were subject to planning permission

Establish whether there are any unexpected or irregular restrictions against the property

Once our expert lawyers have established that there are no breaches, debts or any other irregularities against the property, a Notary can be instructed to draw up the contract of sale and then issue the public deeds. Once the contract is signed and the balance of the purchase price can be paid.

If it is your intention to retire to Spain or live permanently in Spain Giambrone & Partners immigration lawyers can further assist you in obtaining the correct visa to allow you to do this. The two most suitable visas to set in motion your plans are as follows:

A non-lucrative residency visa which is aimed at anyone who is non-working and financially independent. This visa can be renewed and after five years of residency, you can apply for permanent residency.

A Golden Visa is an alternative type of visa. It requires making one of the ranges of investments in Spain One of which is making an investment in Spain that is a provision of a Golden Visa. One of the most common investments is the purchase of a mortgage-free residential property with a value over €500,000. You can gain permanent residency after five years and after ten years you can apply for Spanish citizenship.

Alternatively, if you are continuing to work for an employer in the UK you will require a digital nomad visa. The recently added category of visa enables other nationals to work remotely in Spain will be the most appropriate visa for you. The digital nomad visa, which is part of the new Start-up Law, is intended to attract commercial talent from countries outside the European Economic Area. Our immigration lawyers can help you navigate through your application.

Giambrone & Partners' immigration lawyers have extensive experience in advising British citizens as to the most appropriate type of visa for their purposes and assisting them with their applications and supporting documentation to enable them to gain residency visas and citizenship in Spain.

