UK:
J2J Property Webinar: The Land Register – Is It Conclusive? (Video)
03 February 2023
Gatehouse Chambers
In this webinar, Priya Gopal, Josh Griffin and William Golightly explore:
- The circumstances in which alteration/rectification can be
ordered
- Priorities
- Overriding interests
- Fraud in the context of land registration
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
