POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from UK

The Building Safety Act 2022: What About The Insurance Implications? Weightmans Construction experts from Weightmans and Gallagher join forces to consider the challenges the new legislation poses in its current form.

When Is A Collateral Warranty A Construction Contract? UK Supreme Court Will Finally Decide Arthur Cox We previously considered the case of Toppan Holdings Ltd v Abbey Healthcare (Mill Hill) Ltd and Simply Construct (UK) LLP, which concerned the question of when a collateral warranty may be deemed...

And So It Begins! Weightmans Seven months on from the Building Safety Act (‘BSA') coming into force on the 28 June 2022, we begin to experience how the courts will implement the retrospective limitation period for claims under s.1 of the Defective Premises Act 1972 (‘DPA').

The New Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 – What You Need To Know Birketts Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Government has implemented a raft of new legislation aimed at improving the management of fire and structural safety risks in multi-occupied...

Building Safety Act: What Are Higher-Risk Buildings? Gowling WLG On 20 December 2022, the Government published its response to its consultation on the definition of "higher-risk buildings" (HRBs) under the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA).