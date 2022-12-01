The National Connectivity Alliance (the NCA), a new alliance of telecommunications and infrastructure providers, landowners, and their collective professional advisers launched yesterday at the RICS Telecoms Conference 2022 in London. Endorsed and supported by Government, the aims of the alliance are to bring together stakeholders to collaborate on areas of mutual interest with the goal of delivering world class connectivity for all in the UK.

Carlos Pierce (Head of Blaser Mills' Real Estate & Infrastructure and Telecoms Sector Group) is one of the co-founders and Chair of the new Alliance commented:

"We are proud to launch the NCA as the only cross industry body regarding access to land. Not only does the NCA demonstrate a necessary collective will from the industry to improve digital connectivity, it will also drive best practice through collaboration and understanding. By encouraging greater education and communication, the NCA will be able to deliver greater awareness of the needs of all in the sector as well as the general public"

Digital connectivity is fundamental to the success of our economy. Communities depend on reliable connections to stay connected; to ensure social inclusion; to enable businesses to embrace digital technology; and, to open up new markets and simplify supply chains.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez MP said:

"I welcome the creation of this new alliance, which will bring together industry and landowners to improve negotiations and make sure we are doing everything we can to boost connectivity, productivity and the economy.

For more details, visit: The National Connectivity Alliance (ncalliance.org.uk)

The Blaser Mills Law Telecoms team attended the RICS conference which was the first time the industry had joined together in three years. It bought together key players from across the Telecoms sector, with keynote speakers covering the Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator, 5G testbeds, recent case law update and mast management strategy.

