Nearly 90 of London's roughly 300 garden squares are located between the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster, making London one of the greenest cities of its size in the world.

What makes these garden squares special?

In the heart of London, these lush green spaces generously provide a sense of tranquillity and community. Most garden squares are only for residents, and those that have playground equipment are indeed very popular with parents of young children.

During summer, these garden squares shine bright with the flowers blooming all through the warm months, making them ideal for hosting friends and family. They also offer a fantastic environment for the nearby wildlife and biodiversity to thrive in such a bustling city.

As a result of lifestyle changes prompted by the Pandemic, these properties have become even more sought after and some of the square-front properties often command a 20–30% premium.

Some hidden garden squares

Edwardes Square Garden, Kensington W8:

A late Georgian square that was constructed more than 200 years ago, with a meandering centre and an outer border for residents only and designed to resemble a woodland walk.

Houses overlooking the square have transacted at prices ranging from £4.5m to £8.1m (last 12 months)

Egerton Place Garden, South Kensington SW3:

The garden features tall, mature trees and a modest, semi-circular area at the front. The garden was recently re-landscaped with ornamental plants and flower beds and is tucked away by red-brick period buildings.

Apartment (leaseholds) on the square change hands for prices ranging from £1.4m to £1.9m (last 12 months).

Green Street Gardens, Mayfair W1:

A garden hidden away and surrounded by some of the most exclusive properties of Mayfair. This elusive garden is for only those residents having direct access to the garden. It's a real treasure with neatly trimmed grass and a pond in the middle.

Properties with access to gardens have been priced between £2600 and £2900 per square foot.

These are some examples of the exclusive garden squares offering open green spaces while prioritising privacy. Local residents take immense pride in safeguarding and maintaining these garden squares. The London Squares Preservation Act of 1931 gives protection to such squares from building and development. There is increasing demand from buyers for such apartments/houses.

With thanks to our contributor Priyank Lakhia, the Founder & Director of Independent Agency, 5Bay Group.