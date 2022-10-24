We are delighted to have supported our client Caledonia Homes (Scotland) Limited, a timber kit manufacturer based in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, in its sale to Scotia Homes, a real estate developer based in the North and North East of Scotland.

In addition, Scotia has signed a new 15-year lease of Caledonia's business premises in Ellon with a commitment to invest in its manufacturing capabilities.

Corporate Partner, Keir Willox, commented, "We were delighted to assist Stuart on the disposal of his company to Scotia drawing on experience from our corporate, commercial real estate, tax and employment teams. We wish both Stuart and Scotia Homes all the very best going forward".

