Join us as we discuss the latest updates to the Building Safety Act and related issues in the next episode in our How We Live. Safely podcast series.

In this episode, construction partner Sue Ryan is joined by principal associate Gemma Whittaker and senior associate Sean Garbutt - who are all part of the Building Safety team here at Gowling WLG - to summarise the latest updates with regard to the Act. This includes the publication of the consultations on the higher risk buildings regime and the findings in the case of Martlet Homes Limited v Mulalley & Co. Limited.

This follows on from our first episode where we talked about the Building Safety Act gaining Royal Assent, and the first of its provisions coming into effect.

