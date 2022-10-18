ARTICLE

Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Cassie and Emma discuss the common questions they're asked by people looking to buy a property, along with the steps they take to secure a smooth transaction.

Please note the SDLT thresholds mentioned in this podcast have since changed.

