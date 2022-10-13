ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Matthew Bonye, head of our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team, and Shanna Davison, professional support lawyer, recently shared their thoughts on the mandatory arbitration scheme launched earlier this year by the Government in response to arrears accrued during Covid-related closures. The scheme ran for six months ending on 23 September 2022 and, whilst we may continue to see some decisions trickle through for any referrals which were made before the deadline, participation appeared to be much lower than anticipated.

By analysing the scheme and the main awards made under it, Matthew and Shanna ask whether the scheme's interference with the fundamental principle of freedom of contract has paid off. You can read the full article as published in the Property Law Journal in October 2022 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.