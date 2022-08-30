UK:
The Ever-Changing Landscape Of Residential Property Evictions (Podcast)
30 August 2022
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the
series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and
local charities.
Today you'll hear from solicitors Katie and Jamie, who are
looking at the ever-changing landscape of residential property
evictions in England and Wales. They cover common
misconceptions, mistakes and pitfalls to look out for.
For all the resources and reference material from the episodes,
and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect
of law, please visit:
https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
