As the UK government steps up its efforts to combat financial crime, particularly the use of UK property by foreign criminals to launder money, it has introduced a new Register of Overseas Entities that will impact any non-UK company that owns UK real estate. After legislation was fast-tracked through parliament, overseas entities that own UK land and property are now obliged to disclose certain information, including certain Ultimate Beneficial Owners, on a public register at Companies House.
