An introduction to the Equality Act 2010.

There may be some instances where community-led housing groups wish to restrict their properties or any services they provide to a particular group of people. For example, groups may want to cater their housing for a particular age group or sexual orientation, or may want to ensure all members adopt a vegetarian or vegan diet for sustainability reasons. But is this possible?

The Equality Act 2010 prohibits discrimination based on specific protected characteristics in certain circumstances, including some property transactions and the provision of goods, services and facilities. However, it also permits discrimination in specific situations.

This is a complex area of law which turns on the facts and it is important to take legal advice if you have any concerns. We recently delivered a webinar providing CLH groups with an overview of the Equality Act 2010 and discussing some of these issues as part of our community-led housing bitesize series. You can now view our webinar on demand by following this link.

