Peter Smith has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a Commercial Property Partner, heading the firm's real estate team in the Aberdeen office and bringing 19 years' expertise advising clients in the real estate sector.

Peter will lead the development of the firm's real estate practice in the north-east of Scotland to further strengthen its presence in the region.

Peter, who joined Shepherd and Wedderburn on 1 August, had been a partner in Burness Paull's commercial real estate team since 2012.

He has a broad client base operating across sectors including hospitality and leisure, oil and gas services, retail, development and agriculture/rural business, and is individually ranked by Chambers and Partners, one of the UK's independent legal directories.

Andrew Blain, Managing Partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “I am pleased to announce that Peter will join the firm to lead and further the development of our real estate practice in north-east Scotland. I am confident that with his local insight and well-established network in the region, Peter will play a key role in helping us to achieve our growth ambitions.”

Peter said: “I am delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn. The firm recognises that the north-east is a great place to work and do business, and is committed to growing its practice in the region. Shepherd and Wedderburn has a clear strategy for sustainable growth and it is exciting to become part of it.”

The appointment follows the firm's announcement last month that turnover grew 5% to £62.2 million in the financial year 2021/22, with all colleagues receiving an exceptional bonus of 5% of annual salary in recognition of their commitment to the firm and its clients.

Last year, the firm relocated to a new Aberdeen office with capacity to double headcount, as it anticipates sustained growth in the region.

