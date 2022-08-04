(g) any public register in which it is entered and, if applicable, its registration number in that register

(f) the legal form of the entity and the law by which it is governed; and

3. What is the required information about the Registrable Beneficial Owner

The required information varies depending on what type of entity the Registrable Beneficial Owner is. If the Registrable Beneficial Owner is an individual, the following information will be required: (a) name, date of birth and nationality; (b) usual residential address; (c) a service address; (d) the date on which the individual became a registrable beneficial owner in relation to the overseas entity; (e) which of the conditions in paragraph 6 of Schedule 2 is met in relation to the registrable beneficial owner and a statement as to why that condition is met; (f) whether the individual meets that condition by virtue of being a trustee; (g) whether the individual is a designated person (within the meaning of section 9(2) of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018), where that information is publicly available.

Part 3, Schedule 1 ECTEA 2022