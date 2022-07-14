What's the issue? The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, received royal assent in March 2022. The ECTEA aims to combat economic crime by introducing transparency around the ownership of overseas legal entities that hold registered title to land or property in the UK. Although the primary legislation is now in force, the secondary legislation required to implement the new procedures is awaited. For more on timing, see When will you have to register? below.

What does it do? Amongst other things, the ECTEA establishes a new Register of Overseas Entities (and their beneficial owners) to be kept at Companies House. The register will be public and is intended to provide greater transparency as to who actually owns property and land in the UK.

Does it apply to you or your group companies? It applies to: Any overseas entity with title to registered freehold or leasehold property in the UK acquired since 1 January 1999 in England or Wales, or since 8 December 2014 in Scotland;

Any overseas entity wishing to purchase such UK land in any part of the UK; and

Any overseas entity intending to dispose of such UK land, or which has disposed of such land since 28 February 2022.

When will you have to register? There will be a transitional period of six months commencing on the date the new register is actually implemented, by the end of which overseas entities will have had to complete their registration. There is currently no indication of when the new regime will commence; this will be determined under secondary legislation, which is awaited.

Is it a "one and done" registration? No, overseas entities will need to renew the statements in the register on an annual basis.

What information do relevant overseas entities have to provide? The folowing information will be required for the new register: details of the property involved;

any registrable beneficial owners of the entity or confirmation that it has none. This concept is modelled on the existing regime governing people with significant control (PSC). n.b. a registrable beneficial owner is: a person directly or indirectly holding 25% or more of the shares or voting rights of the overseas entity; or a person who can affect or change the composition of the board of directors of the overseas entity; or a person who otherwise has the right to exercise significant influence and control over it.

where the registrable beneficial owner is a trustee (including arrangements outside the UK of a similar character to a trust), the information provided must include detail as to the identity and location of each beneficiary, settlor or grantor of the trust. This includes former trustees of a trust.

What's the penalty for not doing it or getting it wrong? There will be criminal sanctions for failure to comply: fines of up to £2,500 a day can be imposed on the overseas entity, along with its officers, who may also receive prison sentences of up to five years.

Any other impact? The ECTEA creates a new duty on HM Land Registry to place a restriction on titles to land and properties registered to overseas entities before the end of the transitional period. i.e. overseas entities' ability to transfer, let (a lease of more than seven years) or charge their interest will be restricted unless they have complied with the new law.