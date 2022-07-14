New Registration Requirements for Foreign Entities holding land in the UK: The new Register of Overseas Entities under the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 (“ECTEA”)
|What's the issue?
|
The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, received royal assent in March 2022. The ECTEA aims to combat economic crime by introducing transparency around the ownership of overseas legal entities that hold registered title to land or property in the UK.
Although the primary legislation is now in force, the secondary legislation required to implement the new procedures is awaited. For more on timing, see When will you have to register? below.
|What does it do?
|
Amongst other things, the ECTEA establishes a new Register of Overseas Entities (and their beneficial owners) to be kept at Companies House.
The register will be public and is intended to provide greater transparency as to who actually owns property and land in the UK.
|Does it apply to you or your group companies?
|
It applies to:
|When will you have to register?
|
There will be a transitional period of six months commencing on the date the new register is actually implemented, by the end of which overseas entities will have had to complete their registration.
There is currently no indication of when the new regime will commence; this will be determined under secondary legislation, which is awaited.
|Is it a "one and done" registration?
|
No, overseas entities will need to renew the statements in the register on an annual basis.
|What information do relevant overseas entities have to provide?
|
The folowing information will be required for the new register:
|What's the penalty for not doing it or getting it wrong?
|There will be criminal sanctions for failure to comply: fines of up to £2,500 a day can be imposed on the overseas entity, along with its officers, who may also receive prison sentences of up to five years.
|Any other impact?
|The ECTEA creates a new duty on HM Land Registry to place a restriction on titles to land and properties registered to overseas entities before the end of the transitional period. i.e. overseas entities' ability to transfer, let (a lease of more than seven years) or charge their interest will be restricted unless they have complied with the new law.
|What should you be doing now?
|
(a) Identify any property acquired since 1 January 1999 in England or Wales or 8 December 2014 in Scotland, or over which security has been granted, or for which a lease in excess of 7 years was granted;
(b) Check if that property is registered in the name of an overseas entity.
(c) If yes, identify any "beneficial owners" of that overseas entity.
(d) Check finance documents: given the scope of the legislation, lenders will wish to ensure that relevant finance documents entered into now include obligations on borrowers and other obligors to comply with their obligations under the ECTEA.
(e) Speak to the company secretary of the relevant entity or your company secretarial service to help identify your “beneficial owners” in readiness for the new Register of Overseas Entities going live.
