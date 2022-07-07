ARTICLE

There are so many community and individual needs to balance that it can be hard to keep track of what has been discussed and agreed.

How long are guests permitted to stay? What happens if a decision can't be reached by consensus? Is there a minimum community labour contribution? A members' agreement can help formalise and centralise the key values and expectations of the community and can provide a reference point for difficult or sensitive decisions.

A members' agreement should dovetail with other documents, such as articles of association, registered title and lease documents. It may also need to be reviewed at regular intervals as the community and its values develop over time, or as new members join the community. For new or prospective members, it can be a useful document.

