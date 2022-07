ARTICLE

UK: Webinar Recording: Cladding Claims: How To Bring Them And How To Defend Them (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In Wednesday's webinar Saleem Khalid and Henk Soede considered the legal principles of the Defective Premises Act 1972 and the Building Safety Act 2022. They also discussed cladding claims generally, examining the issues that arise in cladding disputes.

If you missed it, you can view it here

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.