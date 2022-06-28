One of the biggest changes to not only real estate, but our society as a whole, is the Building Safety Act which received Royal Assent on 28 April 2022.

To find out more about what this means we've created a special podcast episode on How We Live... Safely. Construction partner Sue Ryan is joined by principal associates Gemma Whittaker and Helen Arthur, and senior associate Sean Garbutt – who are all part of the Building Safety team here at Gowling WLG – to dissect some of the latest updates to the Act.

In the episode, we discuss what the Royal Assent means for the Act, the new obligations that will need to be complied with and what companies impacted by this should be looking out for going forward. Listen to the podcast below.

