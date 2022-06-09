Our Real Estate team are celebrating the successful completion of St. Modwen Park Tamworth, having worked on the logistics park since its inception.

The team began working with St Modwen Logistics, a leading developer and manager of UK logistics parks and buildings, on plans for the site in 2016, before helping the business acquire the land for development in 2017.

Since completion of the first unit, Gowling WLG has acted in the letting of c. 693,000 sq ft of space for the property company at the scheme. To date, St. Modwen Park Tamworth has attracted names such as Europool and Box Ltd and is home to St. Modwen Logistics' largest ever speculative build – a unit totalling 321,000 sq ft which is let to an online retailer.

St. Modwen Park Tamworth is a prime example of the property company's Swan Standard; a philosophy focused on the design, build and maintenance of its portfolio, and helps to deliver on its six Responsible Business ambitions. With a key focus on environment, sustainability and well-being, St. Modwen Park Tamworth has become a flagship scheme for the Swan Standard initiative. The development offers health and well-being amenities including an on-site trim trail, a cycle path around the site and gym equipment such as a spinning bike, abs bench and air walker.

The Gowling WLG team that worked across the scheme was led by partner Matt Walker, who was supported by Helen Monro, Clare Swinnerton and Aquib Yusaf.

Matt said: "We're delighted to see the completion of St. Modwen Park Tamworth. The site has brought high-profile names to the heart of the Midlands – and in turn offers a number of employment opportunities to local people. The speed at which St. Modwen Logistics was able to meet demand for quality, logistics and industrial units in the West Midlands has been remarkable and it's great to see this fantastic result for our client."

Polly Troughton, Managing Director at St. Modwen Logistics, said: "The sought after location of our flagship park at Tamworth has attracted thriving businesses wishing to extend their offerings to their customers. It has created local job opportunities and is strengthening the economy of the region. The park provides access to well-being amenities for those who work there and the local communities alike."

