A recent UK Parliamentary select committee report calls asbestos "one of the great workplace tragedies of modern times" and calls for all asbestos to be removed from public and commercial buildings over the next 40 years. The installation of asbestos in buildings has been banned since the start of 2000 and in many cases asbestos used in older buildings will have been stripped out in the course of alterations and retrofits. Nevertheless, much remains.

In our recent article in Property Law Journal (May 2022 #397), we consider how the real estate industry should deal with this legacy issue. For our article, see here.

If you need to understand more about the detail of how asbestos is controlled, further details are available on the HSE's website here.

