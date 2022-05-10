The Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (or TUPE Regulations as they are more commonly known) will most likely be familiar if you have been involved in a real estate transaction that involves the transfer of a business or service provider. TUPE issues commonly arise in real estate transactions, and in the latest podcast in our real estate series, Sarah Lockwood (Senior Associate) of the London Real Estate team, Tim Leaver (Partner) and David Palmer (Senior Associate) of our London Employment team discuss the application of the TUPE regime to real estate, identifying some top tips for dealing with TUPE issues, and examining some practical examples of where TUPE can arise on a real estate transaction.

This episode can be found on Soundcloud and also on the HSF Real Estate Podcast page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.