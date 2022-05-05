The way we live is changing rapidly and stakeholders from across the Living sectors are at the forefront of innovation in meeting the diverse housing needs of our population against a backdrop of growing regulation. Increasingly, consumers are prioritising housing choices that can best support their short to medium-term lifestyle needs.

With investors looking to deploy capital across the Living asset classes, those developers and operators that are delivering schemes with a distinct offering (tailored to meeting the needs of their target consumers and localities) and strong ESG credentials, should be best placed to deliver significant growth.

Over the next few months we'll be exploring some of the key trends and issues shaping the Living sectors.

Watch the video now to see what's to come and look out for our upcoming podcast series, events and legal guides as we find out How We Live...

