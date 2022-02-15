ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Ian Bowie has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a Partner, bringing to the firm and its clients more than 25 years' expertise advising on real estate projects, with a particular focus on energy and natural resources.

Renowned for his technical skills and client focus, Ian supports clients active in the energy, minerals, food and drink, real estate investment and development sectors. He is commended in Legal 500, the independent legal directory, as a lawyer who “quickly grasps the commercial reality of a transaction and adapts accordingly”.

Ian, who was previously Head of Real Estate in MacRoberts' Glasgow office, has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn's rapidly expanding property and infrastructure team in Glasgow and will work closely with the firm's market-leading Clean Energy Group, which comprises more than 90 lawyers who deliver cutting-edge advice on innovative renewable energy projects, both in the UK and overseas.

Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn's Managing Partner, said: “Ian is a highly regarded lawyer whose appointment will further enhance our property and infrastructure offering to clients, particularly those active in the energy sector. He is renowned for his technical ability, and his specialist expertise will be valued by our many clients as we support a green recovery from the pandemic and work collaboratively to achieve our net zero ambitions.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.