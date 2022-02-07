Welcome to the latest edition of MoFoReal, our newsletter highlighting recent activities and other developments in MoFo's European Real Estate team. In this edition, MoFo's London real estate finance lawyers take a look back at 2021 and offer up their thoughts on what the next 12 months might hold.

As always, we hope you enjoy reading MoFoReal and would really appreciate your feedback and suggestions for future issues.

MoFo Real Estate Finance: Goodbye 2021 & Hello 2022

Looking Back

2021 was certainly an eventful year both for the European real estate market (as it adjusted to the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the governmental responses to it) and in turn for our real estate finance lawyers. Alongside working with clients across a number of jurisdictions and asset classes, we also managed to expand the team by hiring associates Luisa Farmer and David Spencer; a great result given the fight for legal talent at the moment!

If nothing else, 2021 reminded us that, more than ever, real estate is not a homogeneous asset class. Some historically "alternative" sectors boomed (for instance, logistics, life sciences, student accommodation and data centres), whilst other more traditional sectors (such as retail and office) were those most exposed to, not just the pandemic, but doubts over the future of working and shopping.

We have seen strong interest in prime office space with good Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials and worked on both performing and distressed portfolio deals in the retail park space. We have also seen pricing on logistics assets raising questions with investors. Notwithstanding the fact that many hospitality metrics were still down as the year progressed, the question that many clients were asking at the start of 2021 - "where are all the distressed hotel deals?" - went sadly unanswered...

Within favourable asset classes, 2021 saw an unprecedented rebound in capital investment. There was activity across the major European jurisdictions from clients looking for opportunities to deploy their capital in a very competitive environment. This pushed up asset prices and meant speed and certainty of execution were more important than ever.

The team had a busy year advising clients on a combination of new deals as well as assisting in the development of their existing portfolios. We saw particular activity in the residential sector - both build-to-rent (BTR) and build-to-sell models, alternative living assets such as student accommodation, as well as investments in development lending and housebuilding platforms – and, mirroring the market generally, clients were also particularly active in logistics. We also saw a strong pipeline of development work, with longer term investments being made in a variety of sectors, but with large scale mixed use "destination" retail, office and leisure spaces particularly in focus.

Looking Ahead

Going into 2022, absent a more sustained and sharp increase in interest rates than is currently anticipated, we expect the momentum gained at the back end of 2021 to continue. The economic fundamentals that have underpinned real estate's recent attractiveness as an asset class (diversification benefits, potential for inflation hedging, the likelihood of a stable income stream, and the potential for higher yields relative to other assets with similar risk profiles) should all remain. Added to this, there remains a significant amount of pent-up capital looking to be deployed. We anticipate continued focus on the same asset classes as 2021, as well as on alternative assets like data centres and life sciences that have already kept our private equity real estate (PERE) colleagues busy.

In addition to seeing a higher volume of new money deals in 2022, we believe that sustainable lending and ESG considerations will significantly impact decision-making for both borrowers and lenders this year. Increased regulation is inevitable as ambitious net zero carbon goals have been set across Europe; the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation is just the beginning. Funds are already experiencing significant pressure from investors to meet certain ESG targets and the costs of de-carbonisation are yet to be fully appreciated.

Crucially, property valuations are likely to be impacted as few valuations currently factor in any de-carbonisation cost. This has the potential to affect the value of lenders' security and borrowers' ability to refinance leveraged property. Fortunately (or unfortunately depending on how you look at it), sustainability is going to be a part of the conversation going forward and we will be working diligently with our clients to address these immediate concerns and towards future-proofing their businesses.

In terms of lending trends, we expect to see a continuance of certain borrowers looking for higher leverage through alternative lending structures (such as mezzanine and loan-on-loan) as loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) offered by traditional lenders are still falling below pre-pandemic levels and equity providers in the market are offering far more expensive and onerous terms in return for capital. While intercreditor transactions are inherently more complex than traditional (single or syndicated lender) real estate finance deals, they can offer attractive returns for all stakeholders.

Look out for further information on alternative lending structures from the MoFo REF team in the next quarter.

Wishing you a very happy and healthy year ahead from MoFo. We look forward to continuing to work with you all in 2022!

Team Expansion

We welcome Luisa Farmer, Jo Longley and David Spencer to the MoFo European Real Estate Team. Check out their bios below:

Luisa joined the REF team in October 2021 after completing her training contract at Jones Day. Luisa loves food (all food) and is a travel enthusiast and avid hiker.

Jo joined the PERE team in December 2021, having trained and then worked for many years at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Jo loves going to the theatre, horse riding and yoga.

David joins the REF team this February from Linklaters, where he worked for nearly 7 years. David is a Spurs season ticket holder, a keen skier and Italophile.

