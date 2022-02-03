UK:
UK National Security And Investment Act – In Force Today
03 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
The UK National Security and Investment Act 2021 comes into
force today, 4 January 2022. Although the majority of real estate
transactions are unlikely to give rise to national security
concerns the potential application of the new regime must be
considered as the consequences of falling within it could be
significant.
We have updated our briefing following further government
guidance published at the end of last year. This provides some key
takeaways, looks at the voluntary notification regime and provides
some practical guidance in the context of real estate transactions.
For the briefing see here.
