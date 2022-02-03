The UK National Security and Investment Act 2021 comes into force today, 4 January 2022. Although the majority of real estate transactions are unlikely to give rise to national security concerns the potential application of the new regime must be considered as the consequences of falling within it could be significant.

We have updated our briefing following further government guidance published at the end of last year. This provides some key takeaways, looks at the voluntary notification regime and provides some practical guidance in the context of real estate transactions. For the briefing see here.

