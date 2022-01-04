UK:
Addendum To Essential Guide To Building Safety Bill
04 January 2022
Trowers & Hamlins
Following the publication of our Essential Guide to the Building
Safety Bill (the Bill) in September 2021, the Government has
published six pieces of draft secondary legislation that provide
further detail about the new regulatory regime.
The draft regulations are expected to be debated alongside the
main Bill, which is currently in the Report Stage ahead of its
third reading in the House of Commons.
Together with the two other draft regulations published
alongside the Bill in July 2021 (which we covered in our Essential
Guide), these new draft regulations provide further clarity about
how various aspects of the regime will work in practice. Currently,
we expect the bulk of the new obligations to come into force
between July 2023 and January 2024.
Trowers & Hamlins is committed to helping our clients
navigate the new building safety regime and prepare effectively for
implementation. With that in mind, we have put together this
addendum that is intended to sit alongside our Essential Guide to
provide an overview of the key elements of the new draft
regulations.
Read the addendum in full here.
