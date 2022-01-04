Following the publication of our Essential Guide to the Building Safety Bill (the Bill) in September 2021, the Government has published six pieces of draft secondary legislation that provide further detail about the new regulatory regime.

The draft regulations are expected to be debated alongside the main Bill, which is currently in the Report Stage ahead of its third reading in the House of Commons.

Together with the two other draft regulations published alongside the Bill in July 2021 (which we covered in our Essential Guide), these new draft regulations provide further clarity about how various aspects of the regime will work in practice. Currently, we expect the bulk of the new obligations to come into force between July 2023 and January 2024.

Trowers & Hamlins is committed to helping our clients navigate the new building safety regime and prepare effectively for implementation. With that in mind, we have put together this addendum that is intended to sit alongside our Essential Guide to provide an overview of the key elements of the new draft regulations.

