UK: Property Damage Podcast: The Impact Of Flood Risk On Renewal - The Broker Perspective (Video)

The final podcast in our Property Damage podcast series focusing on flooding and property flood resilience, known as PFR. Elizabeth McCulloch, Associate, is joined by Jaymie Kavanagh, Solicitor, to discuss research they conducted with a leading brokerage firm on a brokers' perspective on flooding and PFR measures.

