Watch our video in which the Wrigleys community-led housing team share stories of legal issues faced by CLTs and how these were solved.

We recently took part in the CLT Network's AGM, where we facilitated an online session for CLTs around the country to share their experiences about obstacles they've faced and how these were overcome. As part of this session, we showed a video put together by our community-led housing team, in which we shared our own CLT war stories, gathered over the many years we've been working in this sector.

If you missed the AGM, you can still catch up and watch our video here.

