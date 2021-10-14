ARTICLE

Particular issues may beset a sale of land between developer and Registered Provider but, by forecasting ahead, costs and delays can be avoided.

As the demand for housing increases, so too will expected proportions of affordable housing provided as part of any development. Often the easiest way to provide on-site affordable housing is by bringing a Registered Provider (RP) on board. The RP might buy ready built plots or the land itself on which it will build.

Where an RP acquires land, there are a number of factors that it will need to consider that do not affect a private developer. Because of this, deals can come unstuck further down the line, causing unforeseen delays and increasing costs. So, what should a private developer have in mind when selling land to an RP? How can these pitfalls be avoided?

Is there, or will there be, a Section 106 agreement? If a Section 106 includes a requirement for the provision of onsite affordable housing this will prevent an RP from obtaining grant funding from Homes England. It is our recent experience that local authorities, knowing an RP is on board, are willing to impose a planning condition requiring affordable housing instead of including that requirement in a section 106. Knowing the RP is on board provides comfort that affordable housing will be delivered. If a Section 106 is already in place that should be disclosed to an RP at the outset of a transaction so the RP can consider funding options before the deal progresses.

If all these points are considered by a developer at the outset of a deal with an RP, there is a good chance that delays and issues further down the line may be avoided. Thus, all parties can move to a smooth and efficient delivery of the affordable housing.

