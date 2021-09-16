This is the first podcast in our 'Future Shoos 2030' series, created and delivered by associate lawyers from across Shoosmiths.

Throughout the series we will be tackling the big issues facing professionals at a relatively early stage in their careers, focusing in particular on what the future holds in the world of property, law, business and careers, as well as the trends that are predicted to play out over the next decade as we head towards 2030.

In this episode, Belfast-based real estate lawyer, Ruth Forbes, talks with Tanya McGeehan, Managing Director of MCG Investments Limited, about business networking, what it might look like in a post-Covid world, and what positives we can take going forward from the way we have had to build and manage relationships during the lockdowns.

