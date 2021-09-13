Historically, the issues affecting life for older people have not tended to feature heavily in our mainstream media. The Covid 19 pandemic has forced new thinking in many areas of society and has had a disproportionate impact on older people. That, coupled with the long-promised (and again promised for 2021) revisiting of the funding of adult social care may mean that the dial is finally shifting in a meaningful way.



At such an uncertain time it is hard to envisage what the long-term impacts - health, economic and social - will be for older people, or indeed for anyone else. It is increasingly clear that society needs to create better solutions for the rapidly increasing numbers of older people making it up.

Dealing with how people pay for social care and managing the interface between care in hospitals and in communities more effectively will be core to this. So will the creation of better and bespoke operational housing solutions for older people. We at Trowers & Hamlins and at Castleoak, as later living specialists wanted to take the opportunity to bring some focus and debate to some of the areas that might contribute to those solutions. We want to take a forward looking and positively framed approach to the expansion of this important sector. To do that we have considered a range of different areas of potential debate. Our first is presented in our latest report, considering modern methods of construction.

Please click here to view the full report.

