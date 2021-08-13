Thousands of acres of unused brownfield land can be brought back to life to the benefit of communities by bringing together the best of the public and private sector.
Planning partner, Tim Willis, appeared on a special roundtable hosted by Insider to look at how public-private collaboration can be used to regenerate challenging and complex sites. The panel discussed how a shared mindset, long-term vision, focus on placemaking and "not being shy" about CPOs were key to the future success of public-private partnerships.
Joining Tim on the panel were:
- Dav Bansal, partner, Glenn Howells Architects
- Becky Farr, development planning manager - north and west Birmingham, Birmingham City Council
- Phil Mayall, regional director, Muse Developments
- Ashley Hancox, executive director & national head of office agency, CBRE
- Liam Davies, head of city development, Wolverhampton City Council
- James Dunn, director - prosperity & investment, Telford & Wrekin Council
- Raj Sanghera, senior planning & enabling manager, Homes England
- Ralph Minott, development director, Calthorpe Estates
- Mark Johnson, co-founder & director, MK2 Real Estate
- John McAuliffe, managing director, McAuliffe Group
- Tim Willis, partner, Shoosmiths
To read the online coverage from the discussion, click here.
