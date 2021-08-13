Thousands of acres of unused brownfield land can be brought back to life to the benefit of communities by bringing together the best of the public and private sector.

Planning partner, Tim Willis, appeared on a special roundtable hosted by Insider to look at how public-private collaboration can be used to regenerate challenging and complex sites. The panel discussed how a shared mindset, long-term vision, focus on placemaking and "not being shy" about CPOs were key to the future success of public-private partnerships.

Joining Tim on the panel were:

Dav Bansal, partner, Glenn Howells Architects

Becky Farr, development planning manager - north and west Birmingham, Birmingham City Council

Phil Mayall, regional director, Muse Developments

Ashley Hancox, executive director & national head of office agency, CBRE

Liam Davies, head of city development, Wolverhampton City Council

James Dunn, director - prosperity & investment, Telford & Wrekin Council

Raj Sanghera, senior planning & enabling manager, Homes England

Ralph Minott, development director, Calthorpe Estates

Mark Johnson, co-founder & director, MK2 Real Estate

John McAuliffe, managing director, McAuliffe Group

Tim Willis, partner, Shoosmiths

To read the online coverage from the discussion, click here.

