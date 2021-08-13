Southampton is a city bursting with opportunity, developing faster than at any time in its history.

With the pandemic having permanently changed how people want to work, rest and play, cities like Southampton, with its waterside location and distinctive lifestyle benefits, will see a positive impact, driving interest from investors, developers and new residents. Good transport connections are key, providing people and businesses with mobility and connectivity. Delivering easy access to employment and helping shape greener, healthier places through reducing our reliance on cars and supporting wellbeing initiatives, improvements in transport infrastructure in our cities will not only make for more attractive places to live and work, but will help unlock new development sites for business and housing.

In this article published in EG, Solent-based real estate partner, Jo McGuinness, discusses the importance of an integrated transport system and how it can boost productivity and investment, as well as the considerations that need to be factored into any transport development scheme.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.