As European holiday destinations slowly open up after months of lockdown many people will be thinking again of returning to the European countries of their choice. For some people, those who intended to relocate to Italy in their older years, can now take their retirement plans forward and take advantage of one of the most favourable real estate markets in Europe.

The difficulties experienced over the past months has meant that for some younger people they altered their perspective on the pressure of life and wish to enjoy a more tranquil and better quality of life. Even young couples want their children to be brought up without the stresses and strains that harass us in big city life. The climate, food, wine and incredibly welcoming culture, the relaxed way of life, coupled with the favourable property prices makes Italy a very attractive prospect.

The steps the Italian government has taken to encourage foreign nationals to buy property in Italy may not last forever. The opportunity to take advantage of the current low-interest rates, the readiness of Italian banks to lend, favourable financial schemes available in some parts of Italy enabling a purchase to be made, together with advantageous tax schemes for certain purchasers, all provide substantial opportunities for buying property in Italy.

There are a number of areas in Italy that suffer from dwindling populations as young Italians choose to further their prospects in other countries. However, the changing face of global technology and the stark evidence that the coronavirus pandemic has shown us is that there is a very real prospect in some industry sectors of successfully working remotely.

Alternatively, a property purchase in Italy as a holiday home to be let out throughout the summer to tourists, now that the world is beginning to normalise again, could be an extremely lucrative investment.

There are a multitude of innovative real estate schemes offering favourable terms to incoming purchasers. The lawyers in Giambrone's real estate team have extensive knowledge of the Italian property market and point out that there are many extremely attractive opportunities in rural Italy that simply need to be searched for. Our lawyers can guide and advise you, steering you away from the less attractive prospects and exposing the better opportunities and schemes. There is a wide range of types of property to buy in Italy; from small houses in remote villages, apartments in heritage buildings, villas, farmhouses, small castles with a wide range of architectural styles which often reflect Italy's varied history.

If you decide that If you decide to seize the investment opportunities available in Italy and make the decision to relocate to Italy as it is the right thing for you. Giambrone's real estate lawyers can provide you with another advantage to ease the path to property ownership in Italy. You can orchestrate your purchase from the UK through our offices in London, Glasgow and the midlands whilst also gaining hands-on presence in Italy through our offices in Rome, Milan, Naples, Palermo in Sicily and Sassari in Sardinia. Our lawyers are multi-lingual lawyers and will be able to explain the entire process in your own language.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.