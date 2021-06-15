ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way we live our lives on so many levels. As a result, the idea of suburban resurgence is more topical than ever before.

We've taken a closer look at what this could mean for infrastructure, green spaces, housing and planning - looking at what this might mean for how we live in the future.

"Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.